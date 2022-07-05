Shining Star Daycare Open In Greenville

The new Shining Star Daycare in Greenville has opened at the Greenville First Presbyterian Church.

The first day was June 22, and Co-Director Jennifer Eller said everything has been going well in the first couple of weeks.

The facility is open Monday through Friday from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Eller advised overall attendance has been good, as the younger classes are full but there openings for ages four through 12. The capacity for the daycare is 97 children.

She said staff members are excited to be open and have already conducted special activities with the kids, including arts and crafts projects and observing special days.

Anyone interested in enrolling their child in the daycare can call 304-2742 or email shiningstar62246@gmail.com.

Eller expressed her appreciation to the First Presbyterian Church, The Bond County Board, the City of Greenville and others who have supported Shining Star Daycare.