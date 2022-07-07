Sign Language Class at Crisp Technology Center

Students were introduced to sign language in a 4 day class by learning fingerspelling of the alphabet and numbers. They also learned commonly used words as well as a song. What they learned was practiced though games and conversation. In the photo, the students are showing the letters for CAT as well as the sign for cat! In the photo, from left to right are: Tiberius Kingery (Centralia), Emmie Kasten (Hoyleton), Wynnie Kasten (Hoyleton), Faith Quino (Centralia), Evie Kasten (Hoyleton) and Ellie Kasten (Hoyleton).