Sorento Homecoming Set For Fri & Sat

The Sorento Homecoming is later this week.

The event will take place Friday, July 29 and Saturday, July 30 in downtown Sorento.

A carnival will be featured both nights with ride tickets available for purchase at the Sorento water office.

A car cruise is planned for Friday with line-up at 5:30 p.m. Music will be performed by Hard Drive from 6:30 to 11 p.m. Friday.

Saturday’s lineup includes the big parade at 6 p.m. Line-up is at 5, near the Sorento school building, and anyone can be in the parade.

The Strugglers will play music Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m.