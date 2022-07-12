Special Programs In July At Greenville Public Library

Wednesdays in July are special for children at the Greenville Public Library.

Youngsters are invited to attend a variety of programs the next three Wednesdays at 2 PM. There will be a special guest each week. This Wednesday, July 13, local veterinarian Dr. Lynette Hemker will read stories. Wednesday, July 20, will feature Princess Lugge who will lead music. On July 27, the gathering will be on the third floor of the Greenville SMART Center. Dr. Darrell Iler will do science experiments for the kids and make homemade ice cream.

For more information, call the library at 664-3115.