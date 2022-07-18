Students Make Tie Dye In KC KICK Class

A KICK Tie Dye class was held at the Crisp Technology Center on July 12 & 13th. Students are pictured here with their projects from day 1, a tie dyed towel and mug! During day 2 students made tie dye slime and a sun catcher! Pictured left to right: Front row: Kalena Little, Centralia; Reed Marko, Centralia; Amariah Storey, Centralia; Athena Williams, Salem; and Meredith Wilkinson, Walnut Hill. Back row: Corbin Horton, Centralia; Faith Quino, Centralia; Nyla Biggerstaff, Centralia; Annabelle Lenzini, Centralia; Jackson Spears, Centralia; and instructor, April Snow.