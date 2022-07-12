Tate Now Wants Jury Trial

He pleaded guilty in March to killing a Wayne County deputy, now Ray E. Tate, Jr. of Kentucky wants a jury trial.

Tate filed a request to withdraw his guilty plea and have a trial in the shooting death of Deputy Sean Riley. The defendant was sentenced to life in prison and he is currently incarcerated at the Menard Correctional Center in Chester.

A status hearing in the case has been scheduled for August 9.

Meanwhile, charges were filed in Clinton County Circuit Court against Tate last month. After the incident in Wayne County on December 29 of last year, it is believed Tate travelled to the St. Louis area, then fled from Missouri to Illinois, allegedly with a hostage. It is believed vehicles were stolen and a home invasion occurred in Clinton County before Tate was arrested.

The 30 Clinton County criminal counts against Tate include nine for aggravated kidnapping, six for aggravated unlawful restraint, four for home invasion, three for residential burglary, three for reckless discharge of a firearm, three for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and one count of aggravated possession of stolen firearms and aggravated battery.

Tate appeared via video court on July 8. A preliminary hearing on the Clinton County charges is set for August 24.

In Missouri, Tate, age 40, faces 14 charges including kidnapping, armed criminal action, first degree robbery and first degree assault.