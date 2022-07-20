Unit 1 School Board Changes Handbook

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action Monday night for changes to the junior high/high school handbook.

The closed campus option for lunch is now only for senior students. It had previously been for juniors and seniors.

Following a lengthy discussion, the board approved a motion that students will not be allowed to sign in or out of school without parent approval. There are still regulations for tardies and unexcused absences, and if a student leaves school without parent approval he or she will be given an unexcused absence.

The board increased the daily pay for substitute teachers. It has been $100 per day. The new rate is $120.

A motion was approved to allow the superintendent to transfer money among funds. Superintendent Casie Bowman said this is usually only needed for the transportation fund.