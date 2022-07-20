Unit 1 School Board Changes Handbook

By
WGEL
-
rex3

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education took action Monday night for changes to the junior high/high school handbook.

The closed campus option for lunch is now only for senior students. It had previously been for juniors and seniors.

Following a lengthy discussion, the board approved a motion that students will not be allowed to sign in or out of school without parent approval. There are still regulations for tardies and unexcused absences, and if a student leaves school without parent approval he or she will be given an unexcused absence.

The board increased the daily pay for substitute teachers. It has been $100 per day. The new rate is $120.

A motion was approved to allow the superintendent to transfer money among funds. Superintendent Casie Bowman said this is usually only needed for the transportation fund.

Previous articleRegistration Open For KPD Cheer Camp
Next articlePHOTOS: BoCo Area Theatre Presents Annie Kids

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR