Two committees of the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education will meet Wednesday evening, July 20.

The Facilities and Transportation Committee has a 5 p.m. session in the high school library. Topics of discussion include district facilities and a maintenance truck.

The Finance Committee meets at 6 p.m. in the high school library to discuss bills and the treasurer’s report.

The regular July meeting of the Unit 2 Board is set for Monday, July 25 at 7 p.m.