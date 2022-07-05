Unit 2 High School Turf Installation Update

The artificial turf installation project at Greenville High School is moving along very nicely.

Ground was broken in early May and since then the St. Louis firm of Byrne & Jones Sports Construction has been able to proceed with good weather for the work.

Unit 2 Facilities Director Mike Wilhite reports that the goal posts are in and the finished rocks are currently being worked on. The rocks should be finished soon, and the next step is to add the pads and put down the actual turf. The construction team has lost no progress to weather or other adverse conditions, and completion is on track for mid-July. The construction team was impressed with the drainage system already implemented on the field, so their additional drains will guarantee no leakage.

During the work, the all-weather track is closed to the public.

The plan is for the turf field to be ready for the 2022 football season.

The Comets’ first football game on the new turf would be August 25 when the Comets host a freshman jamboree. There is a junior varsity home game on August 29 and the first home varsity game is Friday, September 2.