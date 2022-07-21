Unit One Board Takes Personnel Action

After going into closed session for personnel matters at its July meeting, the Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education returned to open session and took action.

The board accepted the resignations of Amy Gruner as an art teacher, Denise Doll as a paraprofessional, and Hannah Hoffmann as assistant junior high and high school softball coach.

Klayton Wolff was hired as an elementary physical education teacher and the junior high boys’ basketball coach.

Scott Voyles was approved as junior high English-language arts teacher.

The board also hired Denise Blankenship as head coach for junior high and high school volleyball, Chelsea Icenogle as assistant junior high and high school volleyball coach, Brittney Lape as high school assistant softball coach, Patti Timmermann as high school yearbook sponsor and junior high student council sponsor, and Tricia Stephens as high school student council sponsor.

Last month, the board increased the pay for sports officials, effective the new school year. This month, the admission cost for adults to attend junior high and high school volleyball and basketball games was raised.

On a 6-0 vote, the board set the adult admission charge at $4. It had been $3. The admission fees remain $2 for students and $1 for senior citizens.

The board members agreed to keep the district family pass at $50 for the school year. It was reported that last school year eight family passes were purchased.