Unit Two Board Acts On Several Personnel Matters

The Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on many personnel items during its meeting Monday night.

Ten resignations were accepted.

They included Sean Traylor as the district transportation director, and Kolin Dothager as social studies teacher and track coach at Greenville Junior High School, and head girls basketball coach at the high school.

Other resignations came from Amy Gruner as a part-time art teacher at Pocahontas School, Jamie Gaffner as a special education teacher at Greenville Junior High, Beth Pichaske and Brittany Dooly as paraprofessionals at Greenville Elementary School, Madisyn Riechmann as an elementary special education life skills teacher, Tiffany Mendenhall as a part-time infant toddler specialist/parent educator, Brandy Haas as an administrative assistant, and Mindi Knebel as a Pre-Kindergarten paraprofessional.

The board hired Tricia Stephens as a social studies/language arts teacher at Greenville Junior High, and recalled Chrissy Brown as a full-time family facilitator, after she had previously been honorably dismissed.

Tiffany Lile was approved as the transportation secretary, Ashley Johnson was hired as a PI parent educator, and Betsey Carter was hired as a five hours-per-day food service employee at GES.

All motions were approved on 5-0 votes with Aimee Frey and Stephanie Gerl absent.