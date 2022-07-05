Unit Two Board Takes Personnel Action

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Community Unit 2 Board of Education took action on personnel items.

Jennifer Harlan and Denise Jurgena were hired as special education paraprofessionals for the 2022-23 school year.

Ben Harris was approved as the high school cross country coach for the upcoming fall season, and Brock Kenny was hired as assistant boys’ soccer coach at the high school for the fall campaign.

The board increased the hours of three food service employees, two by a half hour per day and one for an hour per day.