Untamed Dog Pound Donates To Women & Infants Center

The Untamed Dogs Pound 351 of the Military Order of the Devil Dogs recently made a $750 donation to the Women and Infants Center at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Breese.

Members of Pound 351 and hospital representatives shown at the check presentation are (left to right): Dan Betts, Untamed Dogs Pound 351 pound keeper; Barb Hagen, RN; Emily Wilson, major gifts officer; Ruth Rainey, RN; Ron Burns, Sr., Department of Illinois commandant, MCL; Ray Hughes; Roger Holtgrave; Frank Christie; Gary Hoeffken, Department of Illinois adjutant; Greg Stoff; Lester Blankenship; Henry Steiner; Herb Knobeloch, Jr.; Mike Murphy; Randy Von Hatten; and Robert Weber, Department of Illinois senior vice commandant.