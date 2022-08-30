30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Event At Carlyle Lake

On Friday, August 12, the 30th Annual Cruz-In the Dam Car Show Nationals will be held at Mariner’s Village Resort in the Dam West area of Carlyle Lake. More than 250 classic cars from central and southern Illinois are expected to participate in the event.

The event kicks off at 4:30 pm at Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive in Bartelso, IL, where the first 50 participants will receive dash plaques and goody bags. Participants will cruise from Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive across Saddle Dam II and the main dam before arriving at Mariner’s Village Resort in Carlyle for the remainder of the show.

The public is invited to view the cars at Mariner’s Village from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm. The show will include food, drinks, games, and prizes. Entertainment for the evening will be provided by the Rockin’ Radio Revival and other live music. The evening will conclude with a cruise across the main dam at 9:30 pm.

This event is hosted by the Clinton County Car Club, Rusty Rodz Car Club, and Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive and Performance Center.

For more information, please contact Carl’s 4-Wheel Drive at 618-765-2199, Russell Huelsman at 618-304-3560, or Brad Jones at 618-799-9699 or email bradjones6420@gmail.com.