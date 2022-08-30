Another Greenville Electronics Recycling Day

The City of Greenville has scheduled another electronics recycling day for this year.

The one-day event will be Saturday, September 24 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Works Facility, 1307 South Fourth Street in Greenville.

Greenville residents can take their unwanted electronic items to the facility, driving through the gate and proceeding to the secure drop-off site. A city employee will assist in unloading items.

All electronics will be disposed of in a secure and environmentally responsible manner, after the items are de-manufactured and sorted. All computer hard drives are sent through a physical data destruction process to ensure data security.

Items that can be recycled include: A/C adapters, analyzers/test equipment; audio/visual equipment; calculators; cameras; cell phones; computers/laptops; computer components; copy machines; CRT machines; ink/toner; keyboards; LED/LCD monitors; LED/LCD televisions; mainframes; medical devices; mice; printers/fax machines; security equipment; servers/server cabinets; stereo equipment; telephones; televisions; UPS/batter backups; wires/cables/cords; and more.

Unacceptable items include: CDs; VHS tapes; cassette tapes; batteries; paint; oil and other petroleum products; light bulbs (unless already part of the electronic device such as projectors); plastic not from electronics; chemicals not related to electronic equipment; refrigerators; air conditioning units; aluminum cans; tin cans; miscellaneous trash; glass bottles; wood products (unless already a part of the electronic device such as a television); Loose cardboard; bare tubes from monitors or televisions (tubes must be a part of the complete television or monitor unit).