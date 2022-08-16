Ascencio & Molina Participate In Chamber Cardinal Luncheon

Those attending Monday’s Greenville Chamber of Commerce Cardinals’ Luncheon were very entertained by the two guests, Polo Ascencio and Bengie Molina, who are the Spanish radio broadcasters for the team.

The two talked about their pasts, being involved in baseball, answered questions from the audience and told many stories.

Molina is the older brother of Cardinals’ catcher Yadier Molina.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Bengie if he is surprised by the play of veterans Adam Wainwright, Albert Pujols and Yadi. He said the fact that they can play at that level at their age does surprise him, but because he knows their work ethic and their dedication to the city of St. Louis it doesn’t surprise them. Bengie said Yadi is the last Molina playing in professional baseball, which makes him a little sad, but he said they’re happy with what they did.

Polo said its fun to broadcast Cardinals baseball. He said he feels like he’s living a dream. He said the only way to top this season, with Yadi, Albert, Wainwright, Goldschmidt, and others, would be for the Cardinals to bring home a championship.

Polo does the play by play and Bengie is the color commentator for the broadcasts.

The Spanish broadcasting of St. Louis home and playoff games began seven years ago.