Bond County Tax Bills Have Been Mailed

Bond County real estate tax bills were mailed last week to property owners.

Those who believe they should have received a bill and did not, should call the Bond County treasurer’s office at 664-0618.

Treasurer Colleen Camp said tax bills can be viewed online at BondCountyIL.gov on the treasurer’s page. Go to “view tax bills” and complete the form.

Camp reported bills can be paid, at the treasurer’s office, by mail, on line or at local banks: Bradford National Bank, The FNB Community Bank, the Bank of Hillsboro, and Peoples State Bank.

The first due date to pay taxes is September 22 and the second installment deadline is November 22.

Anyone with questions about their tax bill can also contact the treasurer’s office.