Bond County Treasurer On Tax Bills

Many Bond County residents are probably wondering about their property tax bills.

County Treasurer Colleen Camp told the Bond County Board on Tuesday that bills are now being printed.

She said the goal is for the bills to be mailed on August 17. The first due date is September 22 and the second is November 22. She said that’s about a month ahead of normal. She hopes to back things up a month at a time to get back to the normal schedule.

Click below to hear her comments:

Any tax questions can be directed to the treasurer’s office at 664-0618.