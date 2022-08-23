Car Fire In Buchheit Parking Lot Sunday

A vehicle was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon while it was parked in the Buchheit parking lot in Greenville.

The owner of the Mini Cooper unit was inside the store and upon stepping outside saw smoke pouring from his car.

Greenville Fire Protection District firefighters were called at 5:28 p.m., but could do nothing to save the vehicle, which was engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

Assistant Fire Chief Jim Sutton said the fire began in the engine area of the car, but the damage was so extensive, an exact cause could not be determined.

No one was injured.