Cavaletto Family Donates To KC

John and Connie Cavaletto of Salem, IL, recently donated $5,000 to the Michele Cavaletto Memorial Scholarship at Kaskaskia College. “I’m an alumna of Kaskaskia College and so is Michele’s daughter Rachel,” said Connie Cavaletto. “We are proud to present this donation to the scholarship on behalf of Michele’s granddaughter Harlann Michele.” Pictured (l-r) KC President George Evans, Harlann Lockwood, and Rachel Lockwood.

This scholarship was established through the generosity of the Cavaletto Family to continue Michele’s legacy of excellence, generosity and service. Michele Cavaletto received her associate’s degree from Kaskaskia College in 1989. She went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in 1991, and a master’s degree in Teaching/Elementary Education from Greenville College in 2006. She was a first grade teacher at Jordan Elementary School in Centralia.