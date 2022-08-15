City Council Talks Brush Pickup & Siren

The Greenville City Council has tabled taking action on possible changes to the brush pickup policy and talked more about a weather warning siren for those near Governor Bond Lake.

Both topics were brought up for the second straight month.

Regarding brush, it has been proposed the city continue to pick up small piles, but assess a fee for large piles of brush. City staff members have expressed a desire for there to be a written policy spelling out the brush pickup program.

At the present time, the city picks up all brush, after the resident calls to request it be done.

Council members have heard from residents who are against any changes in the current program. The council will continue to review the situation.

Last month, City Manager Jo Ann Hollenkamp told the council the weather warning site for Governor Bond Lake has not worked the past two years. She asked if council members wanted to replace the siren, which would cost about $30,000, or no longer have a siren.

Hollenkamp reported she has consulted the city’s insurance carrier about liability. She was told if people know there’s a siren, it better work, but the city doesn’t have to replace it, as long as residents know there’s no siren.

A new siren is not in the current budget.

After a discussion, the council agreed it would later discuss whether or not to place a siren in the next budget. Letters will be sent by the city to those living at the lake to notify them there currently is no working weather siren.