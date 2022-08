The City of Greenville is flushing fire hydrants in the water main and distribution system August 11 through August 22.

This will occur starting from the water plant to the water towers, and working outwards from the water towers toward the end of the water mains.

Residents may experience some discoloration in the water as a result of the flushing.

Questions can be made to George Schofield, Public Works director, at 664-1644.