Class X Sex Charges Filed In Bond County

Charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child have been filed in Bond County Circuit Court against Eric E. Bennett, age 51, of Greenville.

Three Class X felony counts accuse Bennett of the crimes.

All three charges allege the same female victim, who was 10 years old when two of the incidents are alleged to have occurred from May through July of 2015, and she was 11 when the third incident is alleged to have occurred in September of 2016.

Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann told WGEL Bennett is currently incarcerated in St. Clair County on other charges there.