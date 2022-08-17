Clinton County General Projects Show Results

The Clinton County General Projects Show was on June 26 at the District 12 Elementary School in Breese. This event consists of all projects not including live animals. The following awards consist of State Fair Delegates as well as State Fair Alternates. State Fair Delegates had the opportunity to exhibit their projects at the Illinois State Fair on August 12.

The following participants received a State Fair Delegate Award on one or more of their projects:

All honorees were invited to exhibit these projects at the Show of Champions for 4-H youth in Bond, Clinton, Jefferson, Marion and Washington counties on August 26.

State Fair General Projects Show Results

Twenty-four Clinton County 4-H members exhibited their projects at the Illinois State Fair on August 12. Of them six were designated as champions, two reserve champions, and three received inspire award designations.

4-H members are wrapping up their show season and getting ready for the new 4-H year to begin on September 1. For more information about Clinton County 4-H, call the Illinois Extension Office at 618-526-4551.