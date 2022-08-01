Community Church Service At Bond County Fair

The Bond County Ministerial Alliance is presenting a special church service at the Bond County Fair in Greenville on Sunday.

According to Tyson Graber of the Greenville First Christian Church, the guest speaker will be former Greenville pastor Darryl Bolen. Graber said Darryl will offer a message of unity and encouragement. The service will begin at 5 PM Sunday, August 7. It will be in the Activity Building following the fair talent show. An offering will be taken to benefit the benevolence work done by the Ministerial Alliance.

Click below to hear more:

Once again, the fair church service is Sunday, August 7 at 5 p.m.