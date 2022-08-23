Community Members Sought For KC Theatre Production

Kaskaskia College Theatre proudly invites the public to audition for the fall 2022 drama production of “The Enchanted Bookshop.” Auditions will be held Monday, August 29 and Wednesday, August 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Jane Knight Auditorium. This is a group audition, no preparation is necessary, auditionees will read from the script.

Rehearsals will begin in September and will be held MWTF evenings from 5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Rehearsal scenes will be scheduled; the entire cast will not need to attend all rehearsals during the week. The production dates are scheduled for October 21-22 at 7 p.m. and October 23 at 2 p.m.

Auditionees are asked to fill out the following Google Form before auditions:

https://forms.gle/buFaLYWWPjy8RNcp6

They are also looking for those who are interested in participating behind the scenes:

https://forms.gle/ekXEj51f25mT2MBe6

No prior theatre experience is necessary.

If you have any questions, please reach out to Kevin McCarty, Assistant Professor Theatre/SpeechAt kmccarty@kaskaskia.edu.