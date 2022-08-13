Council Approves Liquor Amendment, Truck Purchase

The Greenville City Council met recently for its regular August meeting.

The council approved an amendment to the liquor ordinance to allow the sale of single-serve alcoholic liquor by businesses with a package and service station/convenience store license.

The council issued a Class B liquor license to Kim Cruse for a convenience store at 100 West Beaumont Avenue.

Last month, the council approved the purchase of am F450 truck for $79,032, then found out the vehicle had already been sold. This week, the council passed another motion to buy a truck, but this time the price is $93,780.

A Downtown Improvement & Renovation Grant was provided to Joe’s Pizza for a front door. The grant amount is $2,500.

City code was amended to prohibit vehicle parking on either side of Chicago Street, from Trindle Street, east to the dead end.

The council increased the city manager’s spending authority from $3,000 to $15,000.

The city’s Bicycle, Pedestrian and Streetscape Plan was adopted, which is needed to apply for grants.

A new diesel fuel tank was purchased from South Central FS for $5,612.83.

Motions for these actions were approved on 4-0 votes with Ivan Estevez absent.