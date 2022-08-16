Counting Cars Cast Members To Join Honor Flight Saturday

The Sons of Service are hosting an Honor Flight Ride Saturday, August 20th. Sign up is from 10 am to noon at the Keyesport American Legion. All vehicles are welcome to participate. Bikes and Jeeps will ride across the Dam at Carlyle Lake. Special guests at the program will be Horny Mike and Ghetto Bob from the hit show “Counting Cars”.

WGEL’s Mike Greenwood recently visited with Bob. Click below to hear part of their conversation about their visit this weekend:

There will be live music by White Trash Millionaires following the ride.

You can hear Mike’s full interview with Ghetto Bob below: