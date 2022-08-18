County Board Talks Permits, Ordinances & More

The Bond County Board met Tuesday night and approved two recommendations from the Bond County Zoning Board of Appeals.

County board members issued a special use permit to Tom Theiss to rent agriculture buildings, not used for agricultural purposes, in section 35 of LaGrange Township.

They also amended an ordinance pertaining to fees for solar farms in Bond County. Charges for applications and building permits were increased. They do not include inspection fees, which must be paid by the applicant.

Members of the Bond County Board of Review were reappointed. Carol Lingley and Ed Gorline received two-year terms that expire April 30, 2023 and Ron Shevlin’s new term goes through April 30, 2024.

Ryan Champ was appointed to a three-year unexpired term on the Bond County 377 Fayco Board.

The board granted a request to use the courthouse lawn for a “Celebration Of Life” rally to support the overturning of Roe Vs. Wade by the Supreme Court. It is scheduled for September 3 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Shining Star Day Care Center was allowed to place a banner on the courthouse lawn from August 17 through September 2.