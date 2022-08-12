County Liquor License Request

At its recent meeting, the Bond County Board had two requests to consider from Marcoot Jersey Creamery, LCC.

One request was for a liquor license. Before the topic could be addressed, Board Chairman Adam Boudouris advised telephone calls had been received before the meeting about the request.

Boudouris said he was told Mills Township, where Marcoot Jersey Creamery is located, is a dry township and has been since a 1999 vote of residents.

The county board asked the state’s attorney to review the situation and report back.

The board did approve the other request to place a banner on the courthouse lawn to advertise Marcoot Jersey Creamery’s Inaugural Cow Patty Car Show on September 10.