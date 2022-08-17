Deer Hunter Course August 27-28

Area residents are invited to learn the basic principles of safe hunting by attending a Department of Natural Resources hunter safety course.

It will be held Saturday, August 27 and Sunday, August 28 at the Bond County VFW Post 1377 in Greenville. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to noon Sunday.

Reservations are required by calling 977-4567 after 5 p.m. any day.

State law requires that all hunters born after January 1, 1980 successfully complete the hunter education course before they can receive their first hunting license.

