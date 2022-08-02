DeMoulin Museum Hosting Employee Picnic

The DeMoulin Museum is hosting its first reunion picnic for current, former and retired employees of DeMoulin Brothers and Company in Greenville.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 18 from 12:30 to 2 p.m. at the museum, located at 205 South Prairie Street. It is for DeMoulin employees from all departments, no matter the length of time worked.

A free lunch will be served, and those attending will have the opportunity to tour the museum.

The reunion is being coordinated by DeMoulin retired employees Barb Weise and Grace Haynes. Both now serve on the museum’s board of directors.

An RSVP is required for the picnic by September 13. Contact the museum at 664-4115 or at goatmuseum@gmail.com.