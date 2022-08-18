Economic Development Director On City Plaza Grant

The City of Greenville received great news this week that it has been awarded a Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Program grant.

The city is to get the full amount it requested, $1.9 million, for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center.

WGEL’s Jeff Leidel asked Greenville Economic Development Director Bill Walker what the grant means for the overall project. He said it will allow the city to do what they’d hoped to do. Walker said the city was hopeful for a portion of the grant and now that they’ve received the full amount, it will give the city an opportunity to do something really special in the downtown area. He said they expect it to be a catalyst for growth and will help spur a new future for downtown Greenville.

The plaza would be on North Second Street, between College Avenue and Oak Street.

Bill told Jeff the application called for a stage area that would allow for live music, eating areas for picnics or for people to bring food from downtown restaurants, stylistic lighting, some green space, and a visitor’s center.

Walker gave credit to the city’s former city clerk and interim city manager Sue Ann Nelson for the grant becoming a reality.

Walker said the next step is to complete the plaza plans. He would like to see the plaza completed within the next three years.