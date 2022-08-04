Farm Memorabilia Display At Bond County Fair

Visitors to the Bond County Fair will want to make sure to stop at the Bond County Farm Memorabilia display.

It is in the former 4-H building along the midway.

The large display is presented by local residents Cindy Tischhauser and Tamie Heichelbeck.

Tischhauser said the display was started in 2017 when Bond County celebrated its bicentennial. That display was designed to showcase two hundred years of farming and agriculture in Bond County. The offering has been popular and has grown since then.

Heichelbeck said some of the features have included centennial farms, sesquicentennial farms, barns of Bond County, and a new feature is dairy farming.

Many county family farms are included, according to Tamie. She also said they have forms on hand at the display if local farmers wish to apply for centennial or sesquicentennial farm designation.

Heichelbeck said the exhibit has been a popular attraction.

The exhibit is open every day of the fair, except for Sunday, throughout the day and into the evening hours.