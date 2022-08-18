Fayette County Home Invasion, Drug Charges

David D.M. Hicks, age 24, of Vandalia, has been charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with the Class X offense of committing a home invasion which resulted in injury to a person.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of battery and another felony charge of allegedly possessing 15 to 100 grams of cocaine.

Hicks’ bond was set at $50,000. He has filed a motion to reduce bond and a hearing on that motion is set for August 31.

The state alleges the offenses occurred on August 2 in Vandalia.

The home invasion charge alleges the defendant entered the home, knowing there was another person in it, and gouged the eyes and bit the individual.

The battery charge alleges Hicks bit the other man several times after charging at him.