Fire Marshal’s Small Equipment Grant Program Accepting Applications

The Office of the State Fire Marshal (OSFM) today announced the application period is open for the Small Equipment Grant Program. The OSFM will award $1.5 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services for the purchase of small firefighting and ambulance equipment. All interested departments should send an application to OSFM electronically or postmarked no later than November 30, 2022.

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000. A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments/districts and EMS providers across the state in April.

“Equipment costs continue to increase, and departments budgets remain tight. Our program received 373 applications, requesting around $8.4 million in funding during the FY 22 grant application period. This shows that departments continue to search for ways to update their equipment so that their personnel can operate efficiently and safety on a scene. The OSFM is dedicated to helping our fire departments across the state acquire the tools they need through programs like this,” said Acting Illinois State Fire Marshal Dale Simpson.

This program is an innovative approach to a problem that has long caused difficulties for the fire departments and not-for-profit ambulance services in Illinois, particularly those that have hardships in generating the necessary revenue for small equipment. The grants allow eligible applicants the opportunity to purchase small tools and equipment that they may otherwise not be able to purchase. In addition to firefighting personal protective equipment (PPE), applicants can also apply for personal infection control items such as masks, gowns, and gloves this application cycle. Most Illinois fire departments, fire protection districts, and township fire departments are eligible to apply. In addition, stand-alone, not-for-profit ambulance service providers are eligible to apply.

All applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System (NFIRS) for a minimum of two years prior to applying. The OSFM will require departments to be current from August 2020 through August 2022 for this grant period.

Additional information including the application can be found here: https://www2.illinois.gov/sites/sfm/Iam/FireDepartment/Grants-and-Loans/Pages/default.aspx?fbclid=IwAR2lKJADTq30x027VLZUazoBZVtynRWD91meoygszVGPng61et5NSFhblXc

Completed applications should be submitted to:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Small Equipment Grant Program

1035 Stevenson Drive

Springfield, IL 62703