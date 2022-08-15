Fire On I-70, Chief Requests Move-Over Compliance

The Smithboro Fire Protection District responded to a report of a Semi Trailer on fire on Interstate 70, in the westbound lane at the 51 mile marker Sunday at 10:48 AM.

Chief Bryant Briggs reports firefighters arrived to find a semi-trailer with brakes still smoldering after a good Samaritan had stopped an used a fire extinguisher to suppress the flames. Firefighters deployed 1 hose line and finished extinguishing the fire and cooling down the immediate area after which the trailer was checked for any fire extension.

Chief Briggs said it appeared as though the trailer had a brake lock up which was the cause of the fire. Firefighters were on scene for about an hour.

Briggs reports the biggest challenge on this call was traffic not moving over and slowing down for the emergency scene. He reminds motorists when you see any accident scene ahead on a roadway it is important to slow down and get over as far as you can. It is for the safety of all emergency responding personnel. It is also the law.