Friday Is Day Two Of The Bond County Fair

Friday is the second day of the 2022 Bond County Fair in Greenville.

The schedule includes the beef and steer shows, starting at 8:30 a.m., and the serving of a farmer appreciation lunch in the Activity Building from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Antique Farm Machinery Expo opens at noon and goes to 8 p.m.

The sheep show is set for 5 p.m. and the carnival will be open from 6 to 9:30 p.m.

The big Friday attraction, at the grandstand, will be the Nashville Nights, Fairground Lights concert.

Performers include Joshua Scott Jones, Jesse Cain, Iron Horse, Than Williams and Connor Jones.

The concert begins at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the box office.