Fusion Dance Center Celebrate New Location With Ribbon Cutting

A Greenville Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony was held Saturday morning at the new location of Fusion Dance Center, 215 West College Avenue in Greenville.

While the building was purchased over a year ago, renovations to the inside and outside of the downtown Greenville building took awhile.

Heather Edwards opened Fusion Dance Center in Greenville on June 1, 2004 and told WGEL’s Jeff Leidel she, her six staff members and the students are excited about the new location.

Edwards said she bought the building coming right out of the pandemic about 14 months ago. She said it’s taken a lot of work to get the building ready and she’s excited for the increased visibility on the square.

Fusion Dance Center offers ballet, tap, jazz and point to those ages three and up.