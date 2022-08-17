Greenville Library Celebrating Thrift Shop Day

The Greenville Public Library is celebrating the local thrift shop today (Wednesday, August 17).

Library Director Jo Keillor told WGEL August 17 is National Thrift Shop Day. She said thrift shops are like a playground game of “Find the Treasure.” In celebration of the occasion, everyone who visits the library will have the chance to register two win a $10 gift certificate to the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop.

The library is open Wednesday from 10 to 11:50 a.m., 1 to 4:30 p.m. and 5 to 6:50 p.m.

For more information, call 664-3115.