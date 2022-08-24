Greenville Mayor On Plaza Grant

After a long wait, the City of Greenville heard last week it was receiving a $1.9 million Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Streets Capital Grant.

The money is being used for a downtown plaza and visitor’s center.

Greenville Mayor George Barber said the grant application was submitted January 10 and it took over seven months to hear about it, but the wait was worth it.

He expressed his thankfulness for the grant, and stated he was reminded by a consultant it was a team effort in getting the grant. He said he worked with Greenville University President Suzanne Davis to discuss her vision for connecting the university with the city. He said she is willing to put funds toward projects. She helped put him in touch with the consultant to get the ball rolling on the grant. He said there was a risk in securing the consultant but it paid off with the grant funds.

The mayor said city officials are meeting this week with a design firm about the plaza.

The city plans to use federal American Rescue Plan funds for its share of the project.