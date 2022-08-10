Hill’s Fort Reunion Set For September 10

The Hill’s Fort Society is hosting a descendant’s reunion Saturday, September 10 at the Hill’s Fort replica on the American Farm, Heritage Museum grounds.

The event, held as part of the annual Hill’s Fort Rendezvous, will begin at 10 a.m. with morning colors and the introduction of descendants. The Fife and Drum Corps will perform, and a tour of the fort begins at 10:30 a.m. with a meal at noon.

Anyone with an ancestor who served as a ranger during the War of 1812. Or an early settler who used Hill’s Fort for protection, is invited to the reunion. Bring pictures and stories of your early ancestors.

A meal will be served with descendants asked to bring a dish to share. Meat, drinks, and silverware will be provided.

Those wishing to attend should contact Cindy Tischhauser at 304-5519.

Rangers known to have served at the fort in 1814, and families using the fort for protection, included John Journey, Robert Linn, Fields and Joseph Pruitt, William Grotts, Azor and Titus Gregg, Thomas Higgins, William Burgess, Joseph, Simon and Samuel Lindley; Isham Reavis, Wilson Brown, David White, Sam Davis, Hiram Arthur, John Boucher, Stringer Potts, William Pursley, and Isaac and William Hill.