House Fire In Highland

The Highland Fire Department received a call of a structure fire Friday at 6:14 AM. The home was located in the 600 block of 8th Street in Highland.

The fire department reports upon their arrival crews were met with heavy fire on all floors of the structure. Crews worked quickly and began an aggressive transitional attack to contain and control the fire, minimizing property loss. The residence was not occupied at the time of the fire.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene by the Highland-Pierron, St. Jacob, Grantfork, St. Rose, and the Marine Community Fire Protection Districts. The Highland Fire Department Auxiliary and Highland Pierron Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary also assisted at the scene.

No injuries were reported and the fire is under investigation by the Illinois State Fire Marshalls Office.