HSHS Holy Family Hospital One Of 431 To Achieve Five-Star Rating

HSHS Holy Family Hospital has received a five-star overall hospital rating for quality from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), the top score in the federal agency’s ratings system.

The CMS’ overall hospital rating summarizes a variety of more than 100 measures divided into five areas of quality reflecting common conditions that hospitals treat, such as heart attacks or pneumonia. The overall hospital rating shows how well each hospital performed, on average, compared to other hospitals in the U.S., ranging from one to five stars. The more stars, the better a hospital performed on the available quality measures. Out of the 3,121 hospitals ranked nationwide through this rating system, only 431 hospitals, or 13.81%, received the five-star overall hospital rating.

The five areas of quality outlined by CMS for their overall hospital rating system include:

Mortality

Safety

Readmission

Patient Experience

Timely and Effective Care

HSHS Holy Family Hospital President and CEO Kelly Sager shared, “This achievement is truly a demonstration of the hard work and dedication of our colleagues and physicians in elevating the quality and compassion we deliver to each and every patient. Being one of only 431 hospitals in the U.S. to receive this is quite an achievement for our staff. This level of exceptional of care is why Holy Family continues to be our community’s first choice for quality health care.”

For more information on the CMS ratings system for hospitals, visit medicare.gov/hospitalcompare.