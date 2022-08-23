HSHS Medical Group Welcomes R.L. “Hatch” Hatchett, MD, Urology

HSHS Medical Group is pleased to welcome R.L. “Hatch” Hatchett, MD, to our medical team. Dr. Hatchett sees urology patients at HSHS Medical Group Urology – Greenville, located at 101 Health Care Dr. in Greenville, Illinois. Dr. Hatchett will be seeing patients and performing surgical procedures at HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville.

A Harvard-trained urologic surgeon, Dr. Hatchett treats newborns through geriatric patients and performs a variety of procedures, including adult and pediatric circumcision, inguinal hernia repair, minimally invasive treatments for the prostate, urethra injections for female stress urinary incontinence and transurethral resection of bladder tumors.

Dr. Hatchett earned his Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy at Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He received his medical degree from University of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois. Dr. Hatchett also completed a urology residency at North Carolina Memorial Hospital in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and a pediatric urology fellowship at Harvard University, Boston Children’s Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. He is certified by the American Board of Urology.

For an appointment with Dr. Hatchett, please talk to your primary care physician about a referral to urology or call 618-664-9831.

To learn more about Dr. Hatchett and other HSHS Medical Group specialists, visit HSHSMedicalGroup.org.