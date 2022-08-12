Introducing This Year’s Bond County CEO Class

With the start of school right around the corner, the Bond County CEO program has announced its class of 2023. The group is made up of one senior from Mulberry Grove Unit 2 High School, Jason Griffin, and 11 seniors from Bond County Unit 2 High School. They include Julius Belcher, Hannah Potthast, Libby Reavis, Laia Klein, Brayden Bandy, Owen Stephens, Mekylla Bico, Tessa Neely, Alyssa Rehkemper, Courtney Dothager, and Kaya Harnetiaux.

The program will once again be led by facilitator Amanda Dussold.

The students attended their orientation earlier this summer with their families. Once school starts they will meet each morning prior to the start of their school day.