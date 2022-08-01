Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute Receives Donations

(L to R) Front Row: Tribute Committee Members Carrie Hancock; Donna Dodson, Jim Beasley, Marlene Fox, and Sarah Knaak. Back Row (L to R) Louis Fogleman, Levi Cross, Doris Simpson, Jim Stedlin, Bob Nettemeyer, and Tim Erno 

The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute located at Kaskaskia College recently received two, one thousand-dollar donations. Jared Dodson of Williston, Florida, son of Tribute committee member Donna Dodson and grandson of committee member Marlene Fox, recently donated a thousand dollars in memory of his great grandparents, Donald and Wilma Holmes.

Dean Skambraks of Centralia also recently presented a thousand dollar check to the committee in support of the Tribute, which honors and recognizes veterans from Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion and Washington counties. Skambraks is also a member of the committee which is currently engaged in collecting names of veterans to be included on the southeastern wall of the tribute.

(L to R) Tim Erno, Levi Cross, Jim Stedelin, Marlene Fox, Don Berdeaux, Jim Beasley, Dean Skambraks, Neely Reed, Doris Simpson, George Evans
