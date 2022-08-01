Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute Receives Donations

The Jim Beasley Veterans Tribute located at Kaskaskia College recently received two, one thousand-dollar donations. Jared Dodson of Williston, Florida, son of Tribute committee member Donna Dodson and grandson of committee member Marlene Fox, recently donated a thousand dollars in memory of his great grandparents, Donald and Wilma Holmes.

Dean Skambraks of Centralia also recently presented a thousand dollar check to the committee in support of the Tribute, which honors and recognizes veterans from Bond, Clinton, Fayette, Marion and Washington counties. Skambraks is also a member of the committee which is currently engaged in collecting names of veterans to be included on the southeastern wall of the tribute.