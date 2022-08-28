Jury Trial Date Set In Murder Case

A jury trial date has been set for a Greenville man being held on a murder charge.

Demarcus C. Gurlly, age 29, is charged with the February 10 murder of Laquita M. Sullivan, age 37 of Greenville.

A pre-trial hearing has been set in Bond County Circuit Court for September 7 and a jury trial is scheduled to begin September 19.

Gurlly faces 10 counts of first degree murder plus a count of obstructing justice, all related to the shooting of Sullivan.

In May, Bond County Circuit Judge Christopher Bauer held a preliminary hearing in the case and ruled there was enough probable cause to continue the charges.

Gurlly has pleaded not guilty to all 11 counts.

He remains in custody at the Bond County Jail on $1 million cash bond.