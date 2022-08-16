KC Announces More New Board Of Trustee Scholarship Students

Kaskaskia College held an orientation session for its Board of Trustee Scholarship winners prior to the start of the Fall 2022 semester. Each of these students graduated in the upper fourth of his/her graduating class and received two years of academic tuition.
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Odin Public School: (L to R) Trenton Simmons, Kyle Friend
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Okawville Jr-Sr High School: (L to R) Tyson Thompson, Gracie Nelson
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Patoka High School: (L to R) Makayla Gebke, Drew Belcher
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Salem High School: (L to R) Kailey Brubaker, Emily Smith
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Sandoval High School: (L to R) Haylee Paskavich, Kaleb Calhoun
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from South Central #401: (L to R) Macy Donoho, Laney Webster
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Vandalia Community High School: (L to R) Ellie K. Whitten, Justin Kulesza
Pictured 2022 Kaskaskia College Board of Trustee Scholarship Winners from Wesclin High School: Aaron Wellinghoff