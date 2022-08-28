KC Board Makes Commitment To Upgrade Info System

At its August meeting, the Kaskaskia College Board of Trustees made a big financial commitment to upgrade its primary student information system for college operations.

Board members approved spending $1,127,057 for the first year upgrade of the Ellucian system. That total includes $614,164 of federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Funds.

The five-year contract cost is $3,141,121 to replace the existing Ellucian commitment.

The new upgrade reduces the college’s risk associated with maintenance, upgrades, backups and securing sensitive data on the college servers.

The board approved the transfer of about $50,000 in investment interest earnings from the working cash fund to the education fund for the 2023 fiscal year. The board has consistently made this type of transfer to assist in properly funding college operations and maintaining adequate financial reserves.

A motion was approved to spend $28,548 to update technology in classrooms. Fifteen SMART podiums and five Elmo document cameras are being purchased through Title III grant funding.

Kaskaskia College’s tentative budget for the new fiscal year is on display for public review in the office of the vice president of administrative services at the main campus.

The board will conduct a public hearing on the budget at 6:15 p.m. September 26, prior to the regular board meeting.